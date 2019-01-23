Naeem-ul-Haq condemns ‘pathetic behaviour’ by Shahbaz Sharif in National Assembly

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Naeem-ul-Haq has condemned ‘pathetic behaviour’ by opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif during the speech of Finance Minister Asad Umar in the National Assembly.



Haq took to Twitter saying “Pathetic behaviour by Shahbaz Sharif the illegitimate child of Zia’s Martial law and his corrupt chamchas in the NA. The violation by opposition of the agreement reached before presentation of the Finance Bill by Asad is condemnable.”

He went on to say, “Time to revoke Shahbaz’s production order.”

Finance Minister Asad Umar presented mini-budget focusing on enhancing ease of doing business, simplifying procedures for setting up businesses and undertaking investment.



He said it was not a mini-budget but rather a set of economic reforms.

