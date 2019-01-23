close
Wed Jan 23, 2019
January 23, 2019

Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur's interim bail extended in money laundering case

Wed, Jan 23, 2019

KARACHI: A banking court on Wednesday extended  interim bail of Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur till  February 6 in  money laundering case, Geo News reported.

The court adjourned the  hearing to February 14.

Asif Ali Zardari  and Farryal Talpur were  present during the hearing  of the mega money laundering scam. 

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts, including Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur. 

The money laundering scam was revealed when State Bank of Paistan sent a report of suspicious transaction to the Federal Investigation Agency in 2015.

The FIA authorities say some bank managers and administration opened fake bank accounts at the behest of Omni Group during 2013 and 2015 for six months.

The bank accounts were allegedly used for money laundering of Rs 35 billion, according to documents available with investigators.

After receiving the State Bank Report, FIA DIrector Sindh ordered an inquiry which found four accounts being used in suspicious transactions.


