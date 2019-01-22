close
Tue Jan 22, 2019
Business

Web Desk
January 22, 2019

Mehran manufacturing to end within two months, Senate penal told

ISLAMABAD: Amir Allahwala, a representative of  Pakistan Auto Parts Manufacturers Association, on Tuesday told a Senate panel that manufacturing of Suzuki's Mehran car will come to an end within the next two months, according to Geo News. 

He was briefing the    Senate's Standing Committee on  Industries and Production  presided over by Senator Ahmed Khan.

Allahwala said  most parts of the vehicle including engines  are being made in Pakistan. 

He told the committee  nine automotive manufactures were bringing  investment of $1.50 billion to  Pakistan.

He said 2.4 million people were associated with  the automotive manufacturing industry in the country.

Amir Allahwala informed the  committee that  96 percent of motorcycles are being made in Pakistan.

 He said the country  is exporting  motorbikes to  Afghanistan while cars are also being exported to Nepal and Sri Lanka.

The committee was also  informed about the  number of cars being imported by Pakistan which stands at 75000.

According to Geo News, the Senate committee has  seeks details of the vehicles being imported by the country.






