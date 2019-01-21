PSL 2019 replacement draft to be held on Jan 24

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League Replacement Draft will be held here on January 24 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.



According to a press release issued by the league, teams will draft replacements for PSL and will select their 21st player (local player) if needed.

The fourth edition of the PSL will kick off on 14th February, 2019 in Dubai.

The tournament will end on 17th March with the final match which will be played in Karachi’s National Stadium.

As per the schedule announced by the PCB the last 8 matches out of 34 of the forthcoming tournament will be played in Pakistan.



The 7 matches of the tournament will be played in Dubai until 17th February, while the 8 matches will continue in Sharjah from 20 to 24 February, 2019. Again on 26th February the other 7 matches will be in Dubai, after that the 4 matches of the tournament will be played in Abu Dhabi on 4th and 5th March.

The rest of the matches of the Pakistan Super League 4th Edition (PSL 4) will be played in Lahore and Karachi from 8th March, including the qualifying rounds, eliminators and the final.