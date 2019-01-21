Qatar prepares for warm welcome of PM Imran

DOHA: Qatar is preparing to receive Prime Minister Imran Khan who will reach the Gulf state today on a two-day visit.



The roads of capital city Doha were filled with the flags of Pakistan and Qatar to give a warm welcome to Pakistani premier.

The PM will pay a two-day visit to Qatar from today on the invitation of Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hammad Al Thani.

Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said the PM will call on Amir of Qatar and hold meeting with his Qatari counterpart to discuss issues of mutual interest.

The prime minister will also discuss the issue of exporting Pakistani manpower to Qatar, he added.