Sahiwal incident: 'Victim family was kidnapped by CTD'

LAHORE: The family of Sahiwal incident victims has lodged a FIR against the personnel of Punjab police of kidnapping the Khalil’s family and then killing them with a planned strategy on G.T Road on Saturday.



16 unknown men have been named in the complaint.

According to the details, Mohammad Khalil along with his family members including wife, four children and driver left Lahore at 08:30 am to Burewala to attend a wedding.

The FIR alleged that 10 uniformed men and six in plain clothes in a Elite van kidnapped the family when it crossed the Okara bypass and took them to a pre-decided place near Qadirabad on main G.T Road and opened fire on the car killing Khalil, wife Nabeela, daughter Areeba and driver Zeeshan on the spot.

While, son Mohammad Umair, daughter Muniba and Jaziba suffered injuries.

The Sahiwal incident has sent shock waves across the country with Prime Minister Imran Khan promising swift action against those involved in the gruesome act.

A video surfaced on social media exposed the claims of Counter Terrorism Department that they were militants and were killed in encounter.

A Joint Investigation Team has been constituted to probe the matter which would finalise the report in 72 hours.