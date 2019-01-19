Sahiwal killings: PM directs Punjab CM to reach Sahiwal

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to reach Sahiwal in the aftermath of killing of four people during a police raid.



According to sources, Premier Khan has directed the chief minister to visit the hospital in Sahiwal and monitor the situation himself.

CM Buzdar has asked Punjab police chief to immediately arrest all CTD personnel involved in the raid.

The order came hours after four people, including a husband and a wife and their young daughter, were killed by the personnel of Counter-Terrorism Department near Sahiwal.

A CTD spokesman claimed that all those killed in the raid were terrorists, a claim which was rejected by the relatives of victims.

The spokesman further said that three terrorists had managed to escape during intelligence-based operation.

JIT to probe killing

Meanwhile, IG Punjab formed a joint investigation team to probe into the killing.

DIG Zulfiqar Hameed was named as head of the JIT while officials from intelligence agencies were also made part of it.

The JIT was asked to complete its inquiry in three days and submit a report within three days of the incident.