Son of man killed in Sahiwal raid narrates incident

LAHORE: The son of a man who was killed along with his wife, daughter and a friend, has narrated the entire episode to media.



Umair Khalil, son of Khalil, told media that his father had begged CTD personnel to take money and spare their lives, but they refused and opened fire on the car.

“My papa, mummy, sister and a friend of my father were killed. We survived the firing,” he said. “We were taken to a petrol station and left there,” he said.

The boy said that they were going to a wedding in Burewala from Lahore when they were intercepted by the CTD personnel.

Jalil, brother of suspect, also rejected the police claim that his brother was a terrorist.

“We all were going to Burewala to attend a marriage. We were in three cars,” Jalil said.

Nabeela Ghazanfar, a Punjab police spokeswoman, said that action would be taken against the CTD men if those killed were found to be innocent.

Ms Ghazanfar said that a joint investigation team was formed to probe the matter.

DIG Zulfiqar Hameed will head the team which will also have officials from ISI, MI and IB.

The JIT has been directed to complete the inquiry and submit the report within thee days.

On the other hand, a CTD spokesman insisted that people riding the car were terrorists.

"They opened fire on the security personnel which led to the shooting,

he said.

Meanwhile, relatives of the Khalil took to the streets in Lahore and urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of the incident.