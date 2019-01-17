close
Thu Jan 17, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 17, 2019

No power can stop me from undertaking official visit: Murad Ali Shah

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 17, 2019

SEHWAN SHARIF: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Thursday putting his name on the Exit Control List (ECL) makes no difference to him and no power can stop if he has to undertake an official visit.

Speaking to media, he criticized the federal information minister, saying Fawad Chaudhry makes news with the only purpose of appearing on TV. 

"He has nothing else to do,"the chief minister said.

He lamented that level of politics and democracy has fallen to the extent that Prime Minister's arrival in Sindh is called a conspiracy.

 "Imran Khan is Pakistan's Prime Minister, he can come to Sindh whenever he wants,"Murad Ali Shah said.

Answering a question regarding the ECL, he said the Supreme Court has given its detailed verdict .

He said Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Zardari have made an alliance with the opposition over public issues.

