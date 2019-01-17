Justice Khosa: Use of CJ’s suo moto powers to be limited

ISLAMABAD: The incoming chief justice of Pakistan, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said on Thursday that suo moto action will only be used a last resort by the Supreme Court.

Addressing a full court reference held to commemorate the retiring chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Justice Khosa stated once he holds charge as the CJP, suo moto actions will be held as a last resort when no other plausible solution can be figured out.

Stating the court will be establishing constraints for suo moto powers, he went on to add: “The authority to take suo motu action will only be used sparingly and for significant national matters.”

Moreover, Justice Khosa also assured to keep out military intrusion in matters relating to the public while also avowing to increase the swiftness of delivery of justice in civil courts.

He went on to point out that in order for the country to move towards improvement, there needs to be a unity among all institutions as well as a requirement for a dialogue to take place when an institution steps into the confines of the other.

The incoming CJP who will be taking charge on Friday, stated that there is also a mounting necessity for a deliberation on the charter of governance under the guidance of the country’s president.