Our proposed amendments in civil procedure will be a model for India, UK to copy: minister

Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Dr. Barrister Muhammad Farogh Naseem has said that our proposed amendments in Civil Procedure will be a model for Britain and India to copy, once implemented.

He was talking to the representatives from British High Commission and Department for International Development (DFID) at the Law Ministry on Wednesday.

Mr. Stephen Hill, First Secretary Political, Ms. Susan Loughhead, Programme Manager, DFID and Mr. Will Middleton from British High Commission called on the Federal Law Minister to discuss the law reforms and areas where Britain may extend help to Pakistan.

Dr. Farogh Naseem thanked the British delegation for their support and said Pakistan and Britain share a special connection. People of Pakistan are comfortable with the British as there are bonds of understanding between the peoples of both the countries.

The Law Minister said "we inherited our legal system from the Britain and we have our shared values of democracy and rule of law."

He told the British delegation that the Law Ministry is working on amendments to cut down delays and simplify procedures. The Law Minister further told the delegation that a lot of work is being done on the criminal laws and Action Plan for Women, too is on the agenda of the Law Ministry. He said Britain can extend support to Pakistan in terms of capacity building of courts, parliamentarians as well as the bureaucracy.

Mr. Stephen Hill assured the Law Minister of British support and also in bringing right kind of expertise to Pakistan. He said Britain would like to prioritize and target the areas where both countries may work together.

Ms. Susan Loughhead suggested that juvenile justice system, gender based violence and medico-legal aspect and forensics may be given priority in this regard.

The Law Minister explained to the British representatives the steps that would simplify the civil procedure and will cut the time significantly.

Recording of evidence will be done through modern devices in the proposed legislation. He also explained how the Inheritance Laws will help the female heirs claim their inheritance in 15 days with the help of NADRA.

The Law Minister praised the role of Pak-Army in checking terrorism and said Military courts were needed till the capacity building of the civilian courts especially in the face of incidents like Army Public School massacre.

Parliamentary Secretary for Law Barrister Maleeka Bukhari, who was also present during the meeting, told the delegation that in addition to Christian Marriage Bill, the Law Ministry is also working on legislation to not only legally help the acid victims but to provide them care.

She said legislation like Legal Aid and Authority will help provide legal help to women and juveniles in need. She further said that the Law Ministry is working to do away with death penalty in cases of drug offences by women since women are usually forced to become drug carriers by drug cartels after they are intimidated and threatened.

