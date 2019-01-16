close
Wed Jan 16, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 16, 2019

Railways collects Rs60 mn for Dam funds; Sheikh Rasheed presents receipts to CJP

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 16, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed called on Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar at Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday.

The minister presented receipts Rs 60 million deposited in the Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams funds.

It is pertinent to mention here that the amount was collected by Ministry of Railways.

