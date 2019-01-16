Public urged to avoid making Hajj deal before announcement of Hajj Policy 2019

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has asked the general public to avoid depositing hajj dues in any bank or Hajj Group Organiser (HGO) directly or indirectly before the announcement of Hajj Policy 2019.

The ministry has warned strict action against the banks and HGO, who are receiving hajj dues directly or indirectly from the general public sans permission of the ministry, said a news release.



The ministry said receiving hajj dues is illegal and liable to legal action as the ministry has not yet announced Hajj Policy 2019 and thus not yet allowed any bank or HGO to receive hajj applications or dues from general public.

The hajj policy would be duely publicised on media and also placed at website www.hajjinfo.org People must not submit hajj applications or ink hajj agreement with any HGOs without permission of the ministry.

The ministry has not yet authorised any HGO or bank in this regard.

The ministry will not be responsible if any person deposit hajj dues in any unauthorised bank or HGOs.

The person concerned will be responsible for his such deeds.