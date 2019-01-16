PM Imran Khan assures resolution of Sindh issues

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that they were fully cognizant of the issues faced by the people of Sindh.
PM Imran was talking to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail who called on him here in the PM Office.
Khan assured that the federal government would play its role for the resolution of their problems.
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that they were fully cognizant of the issues faced by the people of Sindh.
PM Imran was talking to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail who called on him here in the PM Office.
Khan assured that the federal government would play its role for the resolution of their problems.