Wed Jan 16, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 16, 2019

PM Imran Khan assures resolution of Sindh issues

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that they were fully cognizant of the issues faced by the people of Sindh.

PM Imran was talking to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail who called on him here in the PM Office.

 Khan assured that the federal government would play its role for the resolution of their problems.

