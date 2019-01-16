close
Wed Jan 16, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 16, 2019

Most wanted militant commander and three terror suspects killed in Hangu

HANGU: A security operation killed three terror suspects including a top militant commander on Wednesday, revealed intelligence sources.

Reports revealed that the killed terror suspects also included Islam, a most wanted militant commander  behind  various terror attacks. 

According to sources, the remaining two suspects were recognized as Laiq and Mohibullah.

The three suspects were killed following a raid conducted by intelligence agencies at a house where the the militants had gone underground, near the Qazi pump area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu province.

It was also revealed that the exchange of fire  resulted in killing of  the owner of the house. 

