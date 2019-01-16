Most wanted militant commander and three terror suspects killed in Hangu

HANGU: A security operation killed three terror suspects including a top militant commander on Wednesday, revealed intelligence sources.

Reports revealed that the killed terror suspects also included Islam, a most wanted militant commander behind various terror attacks.

According to sources, the remaining two suspects were recognized as Laiq and Mohibullah.

The three suspects were killed following a raid conducted by intelligence agencies at a house where the the militants had gone underground, near the Qazi pump area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu province.

It was also revealed that the exchange of fire resulted in killing of the owner of the house.