SC orders govt, religious scholars to take measures for population control

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the government to take measures for population control as it was linked to future of next generations.

The orders came during he hearing of a case related to population control.

The apex court observed that increasing population is a burden on resources which needs to be stopped.

It also urged religious scholars and members of civil society to play their role in addressing the issue.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said entire nation has to come together for the cause and wage a war against population growth.

On Monday, the CJ had directed Health Secretary to present a report every three months on population.

The secretary informed the court that a plan has been devised to control the population growth rate which has to be brought down to 1.5 percent by 2025.