PM Imran says opposition seeking NRO through pressure tactics

ISLAMABAD: Responding to opposition parties’ walkout in the National Assembly, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that these are pressure tactics by them and that they were seeking NRO from the government.

“In a Parliament that costs taxpayers billions yearly, yet another walkout in NA by the Opposition shows that this is the only function they intend to perform,” the premier said in his early morning tweet Tuesday.

On Monday, the NA session witnessed critical speeches by former president Asif Zardari and Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif on one-sided accountability and award of Mohmand Dam contract to a company owned by PM’s Advisor Razak Dawood before staging a walkout over use of ‘abusive language’ by treasury benches for the PML-N president.



As soon as the Federal Minister for Water Faisal Vawda Resources stood up to respond to the criticism over dam contract, Shahbaz Sharif said I cannot stay in the House anymore to listen to the abuses from government members.

PM Imran Khan too has not attended the parliament session since long.

Speaking to Geo News on Sunday, PPP leader Khursheed Shah said it had been five months that the prime minister was not coming to Parliament and it seemed an advertisement would have to be placed in this regard. He said the PTI-led government lacked capability, policy and attitude but he was not in favour of mid-term elections.