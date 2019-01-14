PM Imran Khan receives Saudi Governor

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday received Prince Fahd Bin Sultan Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, Governor Tabuk here at the Prime Minister’s Office.



Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua were also present during the meeting.

Saudi Arabia Prince also met President Dr. Arif Alvi.

President Alvi said Pakistan greatly valued its close fraternal and brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia and was also desirous of further enhancing these relations in all fields.

The President emphasized that recent leadership level interactions would further cement the relations between the two countries.

He expressed satisfaction over the accelerating trade and investment relations.

The President underscored that Pakistan remained committed to the protection of Harmain Sharifain.

The President stated that Pakistani expatriates were making valuable contributions in the progress and development of Saudi Arabia, adding Pakistani community could play an important role in the Vision 2030 projects.

Governor Tabuk, Prince Fahad Bin Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud said that the people and Government of Saudi Arabia held the people and Government of Pakistan in very high esteem.

He further said that strong brotherly relations that existed between the two countries were mainly because of close people-to-people contact and the services and role of Pakistani community in the progress and development of Saudi Arabia.

He hoped that the existing brotherly relations between the two countries would further grow in future.