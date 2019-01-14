Salman Khan turns cricketer in latest video

It looks like Bollywood actor Salman Khan is a superstar not just on-screen but also on the cricket pitch as pictures and video of him unleashing his inner cricketer have been making rounds on the internet.



With the 53-year-old actor presently occupied with the filming of his upcoming release ‘Bharat’, the star was spotted on a cricket pitch in what could possibly be a scene from the film itself.

The post was shared by the Tiger Zinda Hai actor on his Instagram with the video captioned: “Bharat Khelega... #onlocationstories @bharat_thefilm."





With Khan’s birthday having passed by in December, fans were expecting for a special ‘Bharat’ surprise in the form of a sneak-peak to get dropped on his special day but it appeared that the director had something else in mind.

"It was our conscious decision not to release anything about @Bharat_TheFilm on Bhai's birthday," he wrote, adding that the shooting was not yet complete. "Naye saal mein nayi film ki baat karenge. Naam Bharat hai...date bhi special hogi," director Ali Abbas Zafar had tweeted.

The official remake of the Korean film Ode to My Father will explore through India’s history through the perspective of an ordinary Indian citizen with Khan in the lead role donning five distinctive looks through the span of 60 years.