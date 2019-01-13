Watch: Why fans travel from Pakistani to see NBA star Giannis

ISLAMABAD: Fans traveled 8, 175 miles from Pakistan to the US to get a glimpse of NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo.



“These fans traveled from Pakistan to see Giannis and all they wanted was photo proof of how huge his hands are,” Bleacher Report, a verified Twitter handle, tweeted the video.

In the video, Pakistani fans can be seen meeting the NBA star and taking a close look at his huge hands.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a Greek professional basketball player of Nigerian descent and plays for the Milwaukee Bucks of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Nicknamed the "Greek Freak" due to his athleticism, he primarily plays forward, but is also capable of playing guard with his ball-handling skills.

In 2016–17, he led the Bucks in all five major statistical categories and became the first player in NBA history to finish a regular season in the top 20 in total points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks.