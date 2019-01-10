Google Doodle contest is open till March 18: artists asked to show their brilliance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Google has asked K-12 artists to take part in its Doodle for Google contest by submitting their entries.
This year's theme is "When I grow up, I hope.." which according to the Internet giant invites the contestants to show what they hope for their future.
"Classrooms on Mars? Shoes that can fly? Food for everyone? A pill that cures everything?" Google said and urged the artists " Take your ideas and put them into your Doodle!"
According to a Tweet by Google, last year's Doodle For Google contest sparked the creativity of over 180,000 students across the US.
"This year, we're asking K-12 artists to showcase their brilliance once again"
Google said 2019 contest is open for online and mailed entries until March 18, 2019 at 8:00pm PS
Moreover, Jimmy Fallon and Kermit The Frog have been chosen as the judges to crown the 2019 US Doodle for Google champion.
