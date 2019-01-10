close
Thu Jan 10, 2019
World

January 10, 2019

Google Doodle contest is open till March 18: artists asked to show their brilliance

Thu, Jan 10, 2019

Google has asked K-12  artists  to take part in its Doodle for Google contest by submitting their entries.

This year's theme is "When I grow up, I hope.." which according to the Internet giant invites the contestants to show what they hope for their future.

"Classrooms on Mars? Shoes that can fly? Food for everyone? A pill that cures everything?" Google said and urged the artists " Take your ideas and put them into your Doodle!"

Google doodle 

According to a Tweet by Google, last year's Doodle For Google contest sparked the creativity of over 180,000 students across the US.

"This year, we're asking K-12 artists to showcase their brilliance once again"

Google said 2019 contest is open for online and mailed entries until March 18, 2019 at 8:00pm PS

Moreover, Jimmy Fallon and Kermit The Frog have been chosen as the judges to crown the 2019 US Doodle for Google champion. 

