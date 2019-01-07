close
Mon Jan 07, 2019
Pakistan

APP
January 7, 2019

Saudi Arabia announces 583 scholarships for Pakistani students

Pakistan

APP
Mon, Jan 07, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) will provide fully funded scholarships to 583 Pakistani students for year 2019.

Under these Scholarship opportunities, three major levels of Programmes were announced including Bachelor's, Master's and PhD Programmes for specified fields of studies except health/medicine.

