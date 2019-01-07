Saudi Arabia announces 583 scholarships for Pakistani students

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) will provide fully funded scholarships to 583 Pakistani students for year 2019.
Under these Scholarship opportunities, three major levels of Programmes were announced including Bachelor's, Master's and PhD Programmes for specified fields of studies except health/medicine.
