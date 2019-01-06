Unchecked rise in Pakistan’s population is a looming disaster: PMA

KARACHI: The Pakistan Medical Association has voiced its concern at the rapid increase of population in Pakistan, calling it a looming disaster.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, PMA said the birth of 15,000 babies in Pakistan on the 1st day of 2019 is an alarming.

PMA thinks that it is a distressing situation as at the moment 60% of the National Population stands below the age of 25yrs; 25 million children are not going to school and 90% Population is not being provided with clean drinking water. Malnutrition is another big issue and food scarcity is a big problem.

PMA believes that the unchecked rise in the population is a looming disaster, and concrete steps should be taken to implement family planning and make people friendly economic policies to overcome these difficulties and save the coming generations.

This proves that Pakistan is one the fastest growing Population in the World, at the moment more than 200 million and in years to come the country will be the fourth most populous in the world.