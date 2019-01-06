close
Sun Jan 06, 2019
Pakistan

January 6, 2019

WATCH: PM Imran drives visiting crown prince to Prime Minister House

Sun, Jan 06, 2019

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Pakistan on a one-day visit on Sunday.

The crown prince was accorded warm welcome by Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Noor Khan Airbase.

The prime minister himself drove the guest in a Mercedes to the Prime Minister House where he was given guard of honor before the meeting between the leaders took place.

Analyst said  Imran Khan welcoming the guest at the airbase and then driving him to the PM house highlighted the importance of the visit.


