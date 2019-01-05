JIT to hold impartial probe into Model Town killings: Chohan

RAWALPINDI: Punjab Information and Broadcasting Minister Fiaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was committed to eradicate the menace of corruption from the country.



While inaugurating the “Kitaab Mela” here in e-library here Sunday, he said that NAB was taking action against elements involved in corrupt practices.

He said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-N were making hue and cry over the arrest of corrupt people.

The JIT will hold impartial investigations regarding 2014 Model Town incident, he said, adding that its proceedings will be held in front of the people and culprits would be sent to gallows.

Chohan assured that the PTI government would not spare anyone involved in corruption.

He appreciated the Punjab government’s imitative to organize “kitaab mela”, saying that in the era of information Technology, everyone has access to latest gadgets mobile phone, laptops etc but it is need of the hour to promote book culture.

Unfortunately, in our society, the tendency and proclivity of reading is gradually dying and this mela would provide a good opportunity to book readers, he expressed.

He said that Turkey is our brethren country and always supported Pakistan in test of time.