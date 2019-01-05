Railways to launch 20 more trains in 2019: Rashid

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Saturday said that 20 new trains would be launched during the current year including two VVIP trains with food supplies from any 5-star hotel.



These VVIP trains would be launched within next six months, said Sheikh Rashid at a press conference, held at the PR headquarters here.

He said that the Railways would try to operate 20 freight trains during 2019; however, the target of the number of freight trains was 15.

The minister said that Pakistan Railways was launching its own FM radio service (Radio Pakistan Railways) on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis to share Railways news with travellers and to entertain them.

He disclosed that the railways was going to enhance salaries of Pakistan Railways police to bring them on a par with the salaries of the Punjab Police.

"I have verbally got approval of the increase in the salaries from the cabinet," he added.

He hoped that after the increase in salaries, the performance of Railways police would improve.

He said the Railways had taken over the charge of Royal Palm Club after the Supreme Court verdict.

"The Supreme Court has allowed Railways to lease out its property for five years," he added.

The minister said that the work of installation of trackers in locomotives would be completed within the current month.

The minister thanked Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar for giving dead-line of sixty days to all courts for deciding railways 2,800 cases.