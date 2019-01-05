Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's birth anniversary being observed today

LARKANA: The 91st birth anniversary of former prime minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is being observed today.

A wreath will be laid at Bhutto’s grave and special prayers will be held. Various programmes have been planned by PPP Larkana for the day.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while paying tribute to his grandfather said the PPP leadership and party workers will take forward the struggle, philosophy, vision and mission of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto forward.

Bilawal added that his aim is not only to make people firmly adhere to his ideology but also apprise the people about commitment to his mission, political vision, wisdom and bravery. He added that Bhutto had a rich mind, an unprecedented democracy in his blood, unmatched political vision with which he created a unanimous constitution.

Further, Bilawal said that Bhutto not only laid the foundation of the country’s nuclear programme, but he also established mega projects like Pakistan Steel Mills, Port Qasim, universities and health facilities.