Nothing anti-Pakistan in it: Director Aditya Dhar on 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'

With upcoming Bollywood film ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ already causing a havoc prior to its release by being termed ‘anti-Pakistan’, the director has stepped forth, putting aside the conjectures.

Talking about his debut directorial to PTI, Aditya Dhar reveals that the film does not come to portray the neighboring country negatively but only to underline the issue of terrorism.

“The film is about how Indian Army fought terrorism. Our focus in the film is about how to fight against terrorism. There is nothing anti-Pakistan. We are not fighting against any individual or country, we are fighting against the cross-border terrorism that is happening. We have shown a balanced perspective,” he stated.

Moreover, he went on to add that in spite of Pakistan not screening films from across the border, he would have loved to have his film shown to the Pakistani audience.

He also revealed that his debut project ‘Raabta’ was set to cast Pakistan’s finest actor Fawad Khan alongside Katrina Kaif but owing to the ban on Pakistani artists in India, Khan had to exit.

The thriller film starring Vicky Kaushal, Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari and many others is all set to hit theaters on January 11, 2019.