Aishwarya Rai wanted to pursue career in architecture before entering showbiz

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a brilliant student and wanted to pursue her career in architecture before entering in showbiz.



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan before joining film industry, she was working as a successful model.

She won the Miss World Cup title in 1994 and become famous in India and the entire world. She continues with her modeling projects till 1997. She made her debut in the film Iruvar of Mani Ratnam.

Through her successful acting career, she has established herself as one of the most popular and influential celebrities in India. Rai has received numerous accolades, including two Filmfare Awards from eleven nominations, and she was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2009 and the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the Government of France in 2012.

She has often been cited in the media as "the most beautiful woman in the world.

Bachchan trained in classical dance and music for five years during her teens. Her favourite subject was zoology, so she initially considered a career in medicine. Then with plans to become an architect, she enrolled at Rachana Sansad Academy of Architecture, but later gave up her education to pursue a career in modelling.