Registration of votes as per CNIC address, due date extended to Feb 28

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday asked voters to register their votes on their permanent or temporary address written on their computerized national identity card (CNIC) by February 28. According to an official of the ECP, the Commission has issued an order for review of electoral rolls on expiring the last date of December 31, for registration of votes as per CNIC address.

He said all such voters’ names have become ineffective who failed to register their votes by due date.

He added the facility of giving further period for registration of vote as per CNIC address will be available till completion of review process.

He said the Commission has included the relevant information about its helpline established in different districts with its Commission’s short message service (SMS) 8300 to facilitate the voters and asked them to get any information from its SMS service.

He said voters can get information about their complaint or number of helpline of respective district by sending computerized national identity card (CNIC) number to ECP''s SMS service.

He said voters can get information related to statistically block code, serial number, constituency of voter where voter name is registered, ECP awareness message and helpline number of respective district to get further information.

He also asked them to contact their respective district office of Election Commission to ensure registering as voter on CNIC address.

Meanwhile, ECP Secretary has written a letter to provincial chief secretaries and secretaries of national and provincial assemblies for implementing section 27 of the Elections Act 2017. The letter was also written to the secretaries interior, cabinet, establishment, defence and parliamentary affairs and asked them to fully educate the government employees about section 27 of the Elections Act 2017. Secretaries of national and provincial assemblies have been asked to share necessary information about the said section with members and speakers of the Parliament.

Similarly, chief secretaries have been asked to ensure creating awareness in voters by giving directions to their respective district offices in this regard.

Under section 27 of Elections Act 2017, now registration or transfer of voters name in electoral rolls will be made on the basis of permanent and temporary address in national identity card.