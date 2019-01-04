close
Fri Jan 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

APP
January 4, 2019

Sheikh Rashid to challenge Shahbaz Sharif’s appointment as PAC Chairman

Pakistan

APP
Fri, Jan 04, 2019
Shiekh Rashid-File photo

ISLAMABAD Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Friday announced to file a petition in the Supreme Court, challenging appointment of Shehbaz Sharif as Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Talking to media persons, he said he would move the court for removal of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif as PAC Chairman.

He said he will formally move a plea in court after few days against Shehbaz Sharif’s appointment.

Latest News

More From Pakistan