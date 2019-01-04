Sheikh Rashid to challenge Shahbaz Sharif’s appointment as PAC Chairman

ISLAMABAD Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Friday announced to file a petition in the Supreme Court, challenging appointment of Shehbaz Sharif as Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC).



Talking to media persons, he said he would move the court for removal of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif as PAC Chairman.

He said he will formally move a plea in court after few days against Shehbaz Sharif’s appointment.