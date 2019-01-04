tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Turkish entrepreneurs of health sector Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Ankara, during his two-day official visit to Turkey.
Turkish Minister for Health Dr Fahrettin Koja led the delegation, said a PM Office statement.
During the meeting, they discussed the prospects of bilateral collaboration in the health sector including capacity building, experience sharing, technology transfer and investment.
