Fri Jan 04, 2019
Pakistan

APP
January 4, 2019

PM Imran Khan meets Turkish health sector entrepreneurs

Pakistan

APP
Fri, Jan 04, 2019

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Turkish entrepreneurs of health sector Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Ankara, during his two-day official visit to Turkey.

Turkish Minister for Health Dr Fahrettin Koja led the delegation, said a PM Office statement.

During the meeting, they discussed the prospects of bilateral collaboration in the health sector including capacity building, experience sharing, technology transfer and investment.

