Turkish agri industry delegation meets PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Turkish investors in agri-based industry Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Ankara.



The delegation was led by Turkish Minister for Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli, said a PM Office statement.

During the meeting, they discussed the prospects of bilateral collaboration in food processing, dairy sector and food chain management.

The prime minister is on two-day official visit to Turkey, at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.