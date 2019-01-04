close
Fri Jan 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

AFP
January 4, 2019

Turkish agri industry delegation meets PM Imran Khan

Pakistan

AFP
Fri, Jan 04, 2019

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Turkish investors in agri-based industry Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Ankara.

The delegation was led by Turkish Minister for Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli, said a PM Office statement.

During the meeting, they discussed the prospects of bilateral collaboration in food processing, dairy sector and food chain management.

The prime minister is on two-day official visit to Turkey, at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Latest News

More From Pakistan