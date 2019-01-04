PM Imran's visit to Iqbal's 'grave' and Rumi shrine: Here is what you want to know

Although Allama Iqbal and Maulana Jalaluddin Rumi lived in entirely different eras, their spiritual connection needs no introduction.



The spiritual connection between the two great scholars became subject of discussion in the country on Thursday when Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan reached Turkey and visited Rumi's shrine in Konya.

Many Pakistanis were surprised to know that three is a "grave" of Iqbal in the courtyard of Rumi's shrine.



According to statement, Prime Minister Imran Khan also visited the symbolic grave of Allama Muhammad Iqbal located in the Mevlana Rumi's mausoleum in Konya on January 2019.

It is actually an honorary resting place for Pakistan's national poet. The epitaph translates 'an honorary resting place for Muhammad Iqbal, a protege of our dear master' .

Finance Minister Asad Umar posted a picture of a plaque that reads "this position was given to Muhammad Iqbal. A national poet and philosopher of Pakistan, in the spiritual presence of his beloved mentor Mavlana".

The picture accompanied a caption that reads "It was a privilege to be able to visit the mazar of hazrat jalaluddin roomi in konya. He was truly one of the greatest intellectual scholars not just of islamic but world history. Proud as a pakistani to see the recognition of Allama Iqbal at such a historic place"

Senior journalist Hamid Mir retweeted Asad's picture with Iqbal's poetry.



