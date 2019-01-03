close
Thu Jan 03, 2019
Pakistan

January 3, 2019

Gulab Jamun, Jalebi or Barfi!! which one is the national sweet of Pakistan?

KARACHI: Gulab Jamun has been declared national sweet of Pakistan in a poll survey on the official Twitter handle of the government of Pakistan.

A poll question was raised to ascertain the national sweet. What is the National Sweet Of Pakistan?

Gulab Jamun received 47 percent of the votes, Jalebi 34 percent and Barfi just 19 percent votes.

A total of 15,000 votes were received in the poll question.

Therefore, Gulab Jamun was declared national sweet of Pakistan.


