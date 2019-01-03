close
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 3, 2019

PTI Sindh lawmaker sentenced to three years in jail

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 03, 2019

A court on Thursday sentenced Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker in Sindh Assembly to three years jail sentence after finding him guilty of fraud.

Mr Sachanand, elected on reserved seats for non-Muslims, was  convicted of fraud by a court in Tando Adam.

He was accused of  giving  Rs10 million  cheque  to Ayub  Rajpoot which bounced .

The lawmaker was arrested after judge  Kamran Kalhoro pronounced the verdict.


