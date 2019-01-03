PTI Sindh lawmaker sentenced to three years in jail

A court on Thursday sentenced Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker in Sindh Assembly to three years jail sentence after finding him guilty of fraud.

Mr Sachanand, elected on reserved seats for non-Muslims, was convicted of fraud by a court in Tando Adam.



He was accused of giving Rs10 million cheque to Ayub Rajpoot which bounced .

The lawmaker was arrested after judge Kamran Kalhoro pronounced the verdict.



