BPL 2019: Pakistani players leave for Bangladesh

LAHORE: Several Pakistani cricketers have left for Dhaka to take part in the sixth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Muhammad Hafeez, Muhammad Irfan, Amir Yameen, Muhammad Samee and Sohail Tanver were among those who left for Bangladesh while Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malilk were also due to join them.

Muhammad Hafeez and Muhammad Samee would represent Rajshahi Kings, Muhammad Irfan and Sohail Tanveer Sylhet Sixers and Shahid Afridi Shoaib Malik and Amir Yameen Comilla Victorians.

The BPL sixh edition would start from January 5 and would continue till February 8.

Teams:

Chittagong Vikings

Comilla Victorians

Dhaka Dynamites

Khulna Titans

Rajshahi Kings

Rangpur Riders

Sylhet Sixers