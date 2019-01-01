close
Tue Jan 01, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 1, 2019

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian Spy Quadcopter along LoC

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 01, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army troops shot down Indian Spy Quadcopter in Bagh Sector along Line of Control, Inter Services Public Relations said Tuesday.

DG ISPR, media wing of the military, in a tweet said “Pakistan Army troops shot down Indian Spy Quadcopter in Bagh Sector along Line of Control. Not even a quadcopter will be allowed to cross LoC, In Shaa Allah.”


