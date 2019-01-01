Maulana Tariq Jameel suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Prominent religious Maulana Tariq Jameel, who suffered a cardiac arrest earlier on Tuesday, underwent a successful angioplasty in Lahore.
Maulana Tariq Jameel underwent an angioplasty at a private hospital of Lahore. A stent was inserted in his heart to clear the blockage of arteries.
It may be noted here that renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel was admitted to a hospital in Jauhar Town of Lahore after he suffered a heart attack on Tuesday.
Doctors have termed his condition is out of danger.
