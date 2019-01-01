close
Tue Jan 01, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 1, 2019

Video: Chased by police, Karachi New Year revellers end up in open sewer

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 01, 2019

As the authorities this year permitted revelers to celebrate New Year at Karachi beach police had a tough time dealing with excited youths.

One of the widely circulated video on social media shows policemen chasing a group of revellers as they gathered to celebrate.

While some of them had a thrashing many others fell into a open sewer while running from police.

TV reporters and cameramen who apparently filmed the scene, are heard breaking into a fit of laughter as some teenagers come out of the sewer with their clothes and faces smeared with dirt.

Scores of people were reported injured in different incidents of aerial firing in the metropolis. 

