WATCH: CM Murad celebrates New Year's Eve at Sea View with public

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has rung in the New Year with celebrations along with the general public at Sea View, Karachi on Monday.



Channelling a side that had been rarely seen before, CM Murad was seen mingling with the people and enjoying the start of 2019 in a rather unique way.

The Chief Minister was seen taking a ride at the beach, along with Senator Murtaza Wahab, without his protocol. He was also seen munching on a cob of corn.

It was for the first time that celebrations took place at an upscale to mark the beginning of New Year in Karachi with Sea View, Port Grand and other public places displaying majestic fireworks and hosting massive gatherings for the crowd on the occasion.