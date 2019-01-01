Watch: Gen Raheel stops motorcade to meet Pakistani labourers in Saudi Arabia

An undated video of former Pakistan army chief Gen (retd) Raheel Sharif has surfaced on the internet which shows the 9th chief of the Army Staff being welcomed by Pakistani labourers as he stops by to meet them.



Sharif, who currently serves as the Commander-In-Chief of Islamic Military Alliance, is filmed as he alights from his car after seeing some Pakistani labourers working at a construction site.

The labourers after recognizing the familiar face of the ex-army general are seen gathering and shaking hands with him.