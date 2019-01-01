close
Tue Jan 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 1, 2019

Watch: Gen Raheel stops motorcade to meet Pakistani labourers in Saudi Arabia

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 01, 2019

An undated video of former Pakistan army chief Gen (retd) Raheel Sharif  has surfaced on the internet which shows the 9th chief of the Army Staff being welcomed by Pakistani labourers as he stops by to meet them.

Sharif, who currently serves as the Commander-In-Chief of Islamic Military Alliance, is filmed as he alights from his car after seeing some Pakistani labourers working at a construction site.

The labourers after recognizing the familiar face of the ex-army general are seen gathering and shaking hands with him.

Latest News

More From Pakistan