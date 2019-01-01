Fawad asks Sindh CM to resign to face inquiry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday demanded Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah resign and face inquiry.

Talking on Geo's morning show Geo Pakistan, he said "nobody wants governor's rule (in Sindh). We are just saying that Murad Ali Shah should leave his office".

The minister further said Murad Ali Shah can return after being cleared in the inquiry



Responding to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's recent speeches in which he took exception to PTI government, the minister said the PPP chairman doesn't know about Pakistan's history."Bilawal Bhutto is given to illusions," he said.

He also claimed there was a big number of ministers who were not part of loot and plunder and now want to support the "change".



