Crossed 100,000 mark of resolved complaints by ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’, claims PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that today, we have crossed 100,000 mark of resolved complaints by Pakistan Citizen Portal App.



Imran Khan took to Twitter saying, “This marks the highest and fastest grievance redressel in our history: that too within short span of 60 days only.”

He urged the fellow citizens to use Pakistan Citizen's Portal" App for effective complaints' response.

On October 28, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’ with an aim to timely address problems of the people and get their feedback.

PM Khan termed his government’s innovative programme a medium for ‘a quantum change’ by enabling the citizens to have a say in the government affairs through registration of their complaints/suggestions, highlighting the functioning of all its ministries, departments and offices.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the Pakistan Citizens’ Portal (PCP) here at the PM Office, the prime minister said it was one of the manifestations of “Naya Pakistan” in which the people would get a sense to own the government.