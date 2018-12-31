Fawad Chaudhry advises CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah to resign

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has advised Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah to tender resignation as he was facing serious allegations of corruption.



Talking to media here on Monday, the federal government has no intention to enforce Governor rule in Sindh.

Fawad Chaudhry also dismissed impression that the federal government wants to interfere or destabilize the Sindh government

The minister said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed that no such impression should be attributed to the federal government.”

Fawad asserted that the accountability process under the leadership of Imran Khan will continue unabated, adding that it will bring economic stability to Pakistan.

Commenting on Bilawal Bhutto’s remarks that PPP can topple Imran Khan’s government if Zardari allows, Chaudhry said, “How can Bilawal topple PTI government if his father Asif Ali Zardari fails to do so?”