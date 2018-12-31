Sindh govt arranges fireworks at Sea View to welcome New Year 2019

Karachi: Sindh government has arranged fireworks for the Karachiites on the eve of New Year 2019 near Do Darya area of the sea view.



This was announced by advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Barrister Murtaza Wahab here on Monday.

He went on to say sea view area will be open for the public and two specific routes have been designated for the public to reach there.

Fireworks have also been arranged for the people near Do Darya area.



