Socio-economic development of Pakistan directly linked with quality education: President Arif Alvi

Karachi: President Arif Alvi has said that socio-economic development of the country is directly linked with quality education.



The President said this while chairing a 38th Meeting of Senate of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science & Technology (FUUAST) in Karachi on Monday.

He added that educational institutions must make all possible efforts to impart quality education at par with international standards and practices.

The President was also briefed in detail regarding the initiatives being taken and issues faced by the university.

He underlined that socio-economic development of the country is top most priority of the Government.

Dr Arif Alvi stated that quality education and Human Resource Development is of paramount importance in this regard.

He stressed that universities must prepare our youth in such a way that they could meet the challenges of modern era and play their constructive role in progress and prosperity of the homeland.