Child dead after 'consuming chips' in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A child has died and another was seriously ill after consuming chips at an amusement park near Chandni market here on Sunday night.

According to details, the sad incident took place at an amusement park where the family of Deputy Director Legal Jamshoro Power House Sattar Mallah came t spend time. His wife bought chips for children from a local eatery situated near the Cantonment Board, Hyderabad. After consuming the chips, one of the children died and another got seriously ill.

The victims were immediately rushed to a nearby and later a child was announced dead. The relatives of the victims claimed to be allegedly mistreated by the doctors at the emergency ward.

They said the victims' stomachs were not washed in time to save them. The restaurant was reportedly sealed after the SSP Hyderabad took notice of the incident.

Meanwhile, IGP Sindh Kaleem Imam has taken the notice of the incident, summoned a report.

