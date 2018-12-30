Fawad Chaudhry rules out Governor’s rule in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has dismissed rumours of Governor rule in Sindh and abolishing the 18th Amendment.



Speaking in Geo News programme, ‘Jirga’, Fawad Chaudhry said, “Pakistan People’s Party should remove Murad Ali Shah and name anyone else as Sindh Chief Minister.”

He went on to say we want change of CM Murad Ali Shah as his name has appeared in the JIT report of the money laundering and fake bank accounts case.

Chaudhry said, “Everyone knows what Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif did. PPP and PML-N should support fair investigation.”

Neither there will be Governor’s rule in Sindh, nor the federal government will abolish the 18th Amendment, he said and added that Sindh government should reciprocate and cooperate in investigation against Asif Ali Zardari case.