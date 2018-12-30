Khursheed Shah says Bilawal's arrest can plunge country into chaos

ISLAMABAD: PPP leader Khursheed Shah on Sunday warned the government against arresting Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and said that any such move could plunge the country into chaos.

Speaking to the media, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to create crisis and uncertainty, claiming that the premier was being used to do the work that no other politician has done.

"They have done nothing except for arresting politicians," he said of PTI government.

He said it takes a heart to arrest Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and ruled out any such possibility, but in the same breadth expressed concern that anything could be expected from the incumbent government.

Answering a question, he said imposing governor's rule in Sindh is not possible since there is no room for it in the constitution.

"Only martial law can impose governor's rule after suspending constitution," he said, adding that there was no need of an in-house change in Sindh.

He said all the cases against PPP leadership were made on the basis of assumptions.

The veteran politician said constitution provides guarantees a strong federation and the country's security would be in jeopardy if the constitution was altered.

Shah said efforts were being made to bring one-party system in the country by undermining other political parties.